Massive explosion rocks Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, cause unknown

HOUSTON (KETK) – A massive explosion in Houston early Friday morning has devastated a neighborhood.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the explosion happened just after 4:20 a.m. and that nearly every home in the area had extensive damage to their homes.

A video of the explosion was captured on a window camera by a neighbor, who was not injured in the explosion.

The neighborhood is located in Northwest Houston, just east of the Sam Houston Tollway.

In an interview with KPRC, one resident described the explosion as a “warzone.”

“It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in and we don’t know what it is … It’s a warzone over here.” Mark Brady

The Houston Fire Department said that there was one person taken to a local hospital. It is still also unknown what caused the blast. Many streets in the area have been blocked off as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more details.