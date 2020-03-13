Marvin United Methodist Church cancels in-person services for remainder of March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Friday morning, three more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in East Texas bringing the total to four.

Over the course of a few days, universities and colleges extended spring break and transferred classes to an online format. On Friday, East Texas school districts made the decision to extend their spring breaks to assess the situation and thoroughly clean buildings and classrooms before students return.

Now, churches in East Texas have made the ultimate decision to suspend services for the remainder of the month.

Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler released a statement on Friday saying that services would not be held in person for the rest of March but would be live-streamed through Facebook.

The church said the decision came after talking with the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and the President’s declaration of a national emergency.