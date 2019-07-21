Marshall student dies in accidental drowning

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall high school student died Friday in an accidental drowning.

According to Stephenville Police, they received a call Friday night about a 16-year old male juvenile found unresponsive in the pool of an apartment complex. Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but sadly the teen was pronounced dead at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Stephenville Police says the investigation is ongoing, but all evidence at this time indicates that this is an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.

The teen was later identified as Ketrevion Carter.

In a Facebook post, Marshall ISD wrote ‘Thoughts and prayers from MISD to the family of incoming sophomore Ketrevion Carter, who passed away suddenly last night. The Maverick Family stands with you during this difficult time. #Trey’

Marshall Athletic Director and Football coach, Jake Griedl, verified Carter was a member of the football team and offensive line.