Marshall residents allowed to return home following Christmas gas well blowout

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Residents are now allowed to return home following a gas well blowout that resulted in people being evacuated from the area on Christmas day.

Mark Brandon, CEO of Tanos Exploration gave a press conference on Tuesday stating they have allowed residents to return to the area but under caution.

However, residents that live on Newton road were told to stay away one more night.

The process is still ongoing to get the well in full working order, but the company is controlling the area and it is safe to return to.

Brandon notified evacuees that the option to return is optional and if they would like to avoid the area for a few more days while the well is being worked on, that it is acceptable.

He also notified the area to refrain from using fireworks as a precaution.

Tanos hopes to have the well in full production by Sunday.

ORIGINAL —

A gas well blowout on Christmas day resulted in 45 residents being evacuated in Marshall.

The worker found the well emitting gas and contacted corporate. The corporation then determined the gas leak could not be controlled and ordered a perimeter for evacuation at one mile. Other wells around the one affected were secured.

Sheriff and fire personnel went door to door to evacuate the residents of the area.

Tanos says they have placed residents in hotels and placed animals in kennels. They also have a command center set up.