Marshall police seek identity of C&C Liquor Store armed robbery suspect

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance images in hopes of identifying a suspect that robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Monday night.

According to MPD, the armed robbery happened Monday around 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Grand Avenue. The suspect walked into the C&C Liquor Store and held the store employees at gunpoint before taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register. Police believe the suspect showed up to the liquor store on foot. The robber was last seen walking south across West Grand Ave. towards Marshall Street.

Marshall police are describing the suspect as wearing a black Browning hoodie with a bright green/yellow Browning logo, sunglasses with silver-colored wire-rimmed frames, white gloves, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. The blue jeans appear to have light-colored paint on the back of the right leg.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the images is urged to contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips with the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4543, or you can provide your information anonymously to Marshall / Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.