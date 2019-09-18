Marshall ISD senior football player killed in wreck Wednesday morning

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.) – DPS officers said in a preliminary crash report that Blaylock was thrown from the car after hitting a wild hog and rolling several times.

The report shows that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

After striking the hog, the car rolled several times and struck a culvert at CR 4008 five miles north of Marshall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Nancy George.

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall High school senior football player was killed in a car wreck Wednesday morning, according to the school district.

Hayden Blaylock was a member of Marshall FFA and the Maverick team. It is unclear when and where the wreck occurred.

The school released a statement about Blaylock’s death Wednesday morning.

“Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.” Marshall ISD

Grief counselors have been made available as well as members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance to assist students and staff grieve.

Head Coach Jake Griedl wrote on Twitter that “The Lord took home an incredible young man this morning… Keep your horns up and represent Maverick Nation in eternity. We love you #94.”

