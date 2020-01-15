Marshall hospital reveals new prayer garden in memory of Kenny Ponder

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A new memorial opened at an East Texas hospital for patients to visit in times of need.

CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall opened the K.E “Kenny” Ponder Prayer Garden for patients to stop by throughout the day.

The garden was gifted by the family and built in memory of Kenny Ponder who passed away in 2017.

However, that’s not the only way they are keeping his memory alive.

Back in August of 2019, the family broke ground on a new chapel on the hill as well as Kenny Ponder Park on ETBU campus.

“Such a thoughtful and loving person, we did not know how loving and thoughtful until we lost him. And at his funeral I have never seen so many people who had so many wonderful things to say about him,” said Patsy Ponder, Kenny’s mother. “I hope it brings them closer to God, and it gives them peace, and it makes them understand that this life is very short.”

The garden is an area for people to relax, enjoy, and read scripture.