Harrison County commissioners approve funding for new Marshall animal shelter

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall will be getting a new animal shelter after the community voiced their opinion to the Commissioners court and a vote passed for future funding.

On Thursday, the commissioners voted to pledge around $900,000 of the city’s funds toward a new shelter. The shelter is expected to cost at most 1.5 million which the city will partner with ‘Shelter Planners of America’ to build the facilities, according to the Marshall News Messenger.

Dozens of speakers spoke in favor of the shelter while a handful spoke against the shelter wanting city money to go toward other resources.

The shelter is currently a low-kill facility, and the proposed plan hopes to keep the status or achieve a no-kill status.