Marshall City commissioners take next steps toward new animal shelter

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall will be getting a new animal shelter after the community voiced their opinion to the Commissioners court and a vote passed for future funding.

On Thursday, the commissioners voted to consult with ‘Shelter Planners of America’ for $45,950 to help build a new animal shelter, according to a press release from the city.

Dozens of speakers spoke in favor of the shelter while a handful spoke against the shelter wanting city money to go toward other resources.

The proposed plan hopes to build a better facility that would provide adequate housing for animals until they find their forever homes.

This story was updated to remove a reference to the Marshall animal shelter as a low-kill facility.