MARKING A MILESTONE: East Texas Pastor celebrates 30 years at Kilgore church

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas pastor has reached an important milestone in his life, celebrating 30 years at his church.

Reverend Earl “Buddy” Duggins has preached at the Kilgore Forest Home Baptist Church for 30 years, but been a pastor for 55 years.

Before becoming a pastor, Duggins served in the Marine Corps.

He said his church helped shape the community for the better, but ultimately God deserves the credit for all their success.

Through his 30 years at the Kilgore Forest Home Baptist Church, Duggins has seen the church grow spiritually and physically.

“I want to be remembered as loving the people and preaching Jesus Christ, and how he can change your life for the better. We have been so blessed here, baptized many many people, have seen the church grow, from sort of a country church to a more suburbal, said Reverend Duggins. “We began with a 400 seat auditorium and now we seat about 1100, and we fill it up every now and then. God has blessed us and I’m thankful to be here.”

He said the church supports both him and his family, especially with his wife battling an illness which he says he is forever grateful for.