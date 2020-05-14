Manny’s Taco going out of business due to coronavirus pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Manny’s Mucho Taco in Tyler announced on its Facebook page it will be going out of businesses due to recent economic events.

thank you ALL for the support over these last couple of months, we appreciate you beyond belief, it’s been a pleasure serving you! Manny’s Mucho Taco

They say you still have time to dine in or take out some of your favorites but there is no indication on when their final day of business will be.

The news comes just after Buttermilk’s restaurant in Canton announced they will be closing after seven years of business. They too suffered hardships during the coronavirus crisis that caused restaurants to close their doors for several weeks.