Manhunt underway in Chireno for escaped inmate

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A manhunt is underway in Chireno tonight, east of Nacogdoches, after a jail inmate escaped custody Wednesday.

Robin Copelandm, 56 years of age from Nacogdoches, was transported to a local hospital after making a medical complaint.

While at the hospital Copeland's shackles were removed due to the medical treatment she was receiving. Copeland managed to escape from custody and was last seen wearing a blue jump suit issued by the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Copeland was arrested on 09-17-18 by NCSO deputies on warrants for tampering with a Government record, three counts of Theft of Service and failure to appear. All charges pending against her were state jail felonies.

Anyone with information on Copeland's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.

