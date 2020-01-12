Man walks through East Texas on cross-country trip in support of veterans

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A Georgia man is making a statement as he walks across the country in support of veterans and the battles they face daily.

John Ring is a member of the Georgia Army National Guard who has spoken to multiple veterans about mental health, unemployment, and readjusting to civilian life.

His interactions led to his mission where he started Buddy Watch Walk Pier to Pier. His goal is to walk across the country in support of veterans and their voices.

He left the Tybee Island Pier in George on October 1 with the goal of reaching the Santa Monica Pier in California by May 8.

Currently, Ring has walked over 950 miles with nearly 1,500 miles left to go.

“It’s inspiring for me to see like what it is I set out to do actually working, you know reaching veterans, having them feel inspired, having them you know make it through another day, and like I said in the beginning, if I– walking from Tybee island to Santa Monica if I could save one veteran’s life, the walk is worth it.” said John Ring.”

Their full schedule can be found on their Facebook page, Buddy Watch Walk – Pier to Pier.