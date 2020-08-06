Man killed in Panola County wreck Wednesday identified

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in a Panola County crash on Wednesday,

According to the preliminary crash report, Ricardo Rodriguez, 19, of Gary, was traveling east on Farm-to-Market Rpad 2517 south of Carthage around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon

That’s when officials determined he failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59.

His car struck a car on the opposite side of the highway. The driver of that truck was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

