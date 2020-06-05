Man killed by train in Tyler while sleeping on the tracks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed early Friday morning after being hit by a train while sleeping on the tracks.

According to Tyler police, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bellwood Street and Whiteside Road.

Officers said that the train blew its horn several times, but couldn’t come to a stop to avoid hitting the man.

The man has not been identified and one officer said they were attempting to match his fingerprints.

Details are scarce and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.