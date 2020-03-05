Arp man injured after he drives car through abandoned building on HWY 64

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 1 man has been taken to the hospital after he drove his car through an abandoned building on HWY 64, according to DPS Troopers on the scene of the crash.

Just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the man was driving down HWY 64 West when he left the roadway, sideswiped a mailbox, clipped a UHAUL truck, before finally driving through the abandoned building just off CR 274 on the outskirts of Chapel Hill.

An official on the scene said that the man had a badly injured left hand, but would make a full recovery. There was no one else injured in the wreck.

The man was identified as James Donald Londo, 62, of Arp. A trooper at the scene said that Londo takes daily medication that can make him drowsy.

He was taken to UT Health-Tyler after being evaluated at the scene.

The building was all but destroyed due to the crash and what was left collapsed after a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the wreckage.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.