21-year-old man dies in car wreck near Edgewood

Local News

by: Danny Mogle

Posted: / Updated:

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died Saturday morning when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

Tristen Levi Crow, 21, of Edgewood, was traveling north on Texas Highway 19 about 3.5 miles southwest of Edgewood about 5 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The car began skidding, crossed over County Road 3606 and then hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead the scene by a justice of the peace.

The DPS is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51