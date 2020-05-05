Breaking News
Man dies after being hit by a car in north Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a car in north Tyler. Police said the crash happened at the 1900 block of W Gentry Parkway around 10 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses at the scene stated a man was attempting to walk across the highway when he was struck by a car heading east on W. Gentry.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

