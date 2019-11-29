MAKING MEMORIES: Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm opens for the holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Known for their hospitality over the past 40 years, Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm is open for business this 2019 season.

Family-owned-and-operated, the tree farm started back in the ’80s and was passed down to the third generation in 2017.

Heather and Burren Reed currently run the farm but not without the help of family and friends through the season.

When you arrive, you can expect to be greeted and walked through the process if you have not visited before.

“We try to have that atmosphere where you can slow down with your family and just take time to enjoy some hot chocolate, play some checkers, pick out that perfect tree and just slow down and enjoy the time of year together,” said Heather Burren. “So just bringing all those memories together in with the Christmas tree makes it special.”

Along with the experience of cutting down your own Christmas tree, the farm has a fire pit to roast smores, games to play, and a gift shop with handmade gifts from local crafters.

Here’s a few things they suggest before heading out:

Check the weather and dress accordingly

Measure your ceiling height

Check your tree stand

Pack a camera

Think about transporting the tree

Invite family and friends

Recently, the Reed’s gave birth to their first child who will hopefully continue with the operation and tradition for many East Texas families.

Below are the holiday hours: