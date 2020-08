LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department is responding to a “major gas leak” and has forced multiple buildings to close.

Locations north of East Marshall Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets have closed.

Due to major gas leak – locations North of E Marshall Ave between N 2nd and 3rd St is closed. — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) August 25, 2020

The report came in just before 10:30 a.m. It is unknown where the gas leak is or what caused it.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.