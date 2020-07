KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A major gas leak has caused a shutdown in Kilgore, according to the local police department.

The shutdown is on the east side of Henderson Blvd at the intersection with Leach Street.

Police say that Centerpoint has been notified and is asking commuters to seek an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the leak or even an exact location on the road.

Details are limited and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.