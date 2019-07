PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – While digging, an individual hit a main water line causing flooding around the area, according to Palestine Police Department.

The leak is located in an area on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Businesses and homes in the Westwood area, Fort Houston addition, and locations near the airport are affected.

The City of Palestine Public Works division is currently working on the leak.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the area.