Mail thefts reported in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Those who live in Angelina County are urged to be on the lookout as thieves are skipping the porch and stealing letters right out of the mailbox.

Two people have been arrested in Angelina County, both for stealing mail right out of someone’s mailbox.

Sheriff Greg Sanches expects there are more mail thieves still out there.

“What we’re asking is people to make sure they get with their neighborhood, kind of keep an eye out,” said Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches. “If you’ve got cameras you can at least point your camera toward your mailbox.”

The sheriff says the thefts are happening in the rural communities.

Sometimes, he says, the thieves are driving right up to the mailboxes with postal service decals on their vehicles.

“A lot of times what they’re doing is they’re stealing somebody’s mail and using identity theft and that’s what, the last two we’ve had, they stole their checks or something of financial regard,” said Sheriff Sanches.

The sheriff asks you remain vigilant, get to know your mail carrier and, of course, report any suspicious activity.

