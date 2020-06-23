Mahomes’ wish for Kansas City Whataburger in the works

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes brought a Super Bowl championship to Kansas City and it looks like the Chiefs Kingdom will be getting another Texas icon – Whataburger.

Growing up in Whitehouse, Mahomes was known to visit the Tyler and Lubbock hamburger joint. Moving to Kansas City without it, he has requested his favorite place to come to Missouri.

Now, it looks like his wish is coming true.

Mahomes has become a football legend after leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years but used his charm to entice the beloved Texas burger chain to come to his new backyard.

In 2018, Whataburger offered to send Mahomes his favorite ketchup and a T-shirt, but he tweeted back, “I just want a store in Kansas City!”

According to the Kansas City Star, a Whataburger is being proposed with the preliminary site plans drawn up. The Director of Development Services for the City of Lee’s Summit confirmed that Whataburger officials have met with them to discuss the project, but no official plans have been submitted.

In a statement, Whataburger officials said, “We are excited to hear we have so many fans in the Kansas City community, and we have been exploring this area. At this time, we have no specific plans to announce a restaurant but will be happy to share when — and if — the time is right.”