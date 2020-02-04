Mahomes’ high school teammate shares pride, memories of Mahomes in anticipation of Super Bowl win

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Fans around East Texas cheered on their favorite Chiefs player, former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes.

For those who played sports with Mahomes, they always knew he would be destined for greatness.

“I was the left tackle, so I was protecting Patrick’s blind side, tried to keep people off of him, sometimes I made it happen, sometimes I didn’t, but when I did make it happen, he made it happen,” said Marcus Brown, former Wildcat.

Brown spent his high school career alongside Mahomes building memories that would bring him to cheering on the Chiefs.

“All the seniors get a ball and it’s signed by all teammates,” said Brown.

Now he has memorabilia to remind him of the days that were dear to his heart and made Mahomes who he is.

“Our district championship, my senior year, it’s like fourth and 18, we’re at the 50-yard line, and Pat just takes off and does Pat and just scores a touchdown,” said Brown.

He hasn’t been a Chiefs fan all his life, but just like on the field, he has Mahomes’ back.

“I’m proud I’m ecstatic, just knowing that this is the beginning of his journey that he’s going to have and we are already year three and it’s the Super Bowl already, hey we’ve got many years to go,” said Brown.

From Whitehouse to Kansas City, Brown and his son are proud to say they know a man who is dominating the field.

“Hey man keep making the city of Whitehouse proud. Not only is Whitehouse behind you, all of East Texas is behind you,” said Brown.

Making it and winning the Super Bowl is just the beginning of a journey he plans on continuing to root for.