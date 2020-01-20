Mahomes Fever: East Texas fans cheer on former Whitehouse QB as he gears up for Super Bowl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- East Texas fans had no doubt Patrick Mahomes would pull out a win for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his hometown of Whitehouse, fans sat and watched in anticipation as Mahomes threw touchdown after touchdown.

For one fan the game was extra special, being from Kansas City and moving to Whitehouse, she’s happy to be among fans.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard that Mahomes was there, I was like I can’t believe that I live here, and I used to live there, so it makes it really exciting,” continued Rachelle Smiley, “to know that he went to the school that my daughter is going to school now it’s just surreal, it makes it amazing to see that he’s came from a little town here and went to a big city and now is doing good and making it back to the super bowl.”

Ahead of the game, Whitehouse painted the town red and gold. Within the city, you can find true fans. Win or Lose, residents say they are behind Mahomes every step of the way.

“Unbelievable, it’s amazing. Obviously for the chiefs to get to where they have, and for Pat Mahomes in our East Texas community– to get to be a part of that like — its nothing better. I wish you could see all the text messages and all my friends from high school and growing up just seeing like just how amazed they are that I live in the community that Pat’s from like, it’s unbelievable,” said Danielle Webb, a Chief’s fan.

Over in Tyler, people were wearing their spirit inside of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, cheering on the East Texas Native.

“He is representing East Texas in a way that no one can represent East Texas man. It’s to a point that if you’re going to bring home sooner or later a super bowl ring,” said Ryan Rich, another Chief’s fan.

KETK asked fans if they think the chiefs have a real chance at winning the Super Bowl. Fans responded laughing with no doubt in their minds that Patrick Mahomes will lead the team to victory.