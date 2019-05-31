Mabank tornado rated an EF-2 with winds reaching 130 MPH Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Sarah Greene [ + - ]

MABANK, TX (KETK) - A tornado that went through the towns of Mabank and Kemp has been rated as an EF-2, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-2 is considered a system with medium intensity and speeds reaching up to 135 miles per hour.

The NWS reported that this specific tornado had winds reach 130 miles per hour.

It is the second tornado from Wednesday to be rated an EF-2. Another struck the town of Winnsboro.

The team is still surveying the damage left behind two tornadoes that struck Canton.

In total, four tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in the East Texas area on Wednesday.