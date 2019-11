LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Leftover pumpkins don’t have to go to waste this year. The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin is asking for pumpkin donations to give their animals.

Hippos especially favor them while other animals sometimes play with them. Regardless, the zoo staff says it is good for the animals.

The zoo is asking for whole, unaltered pumpkins so they are fresh and safe for the animals to eat.