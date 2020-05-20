Breaking News
SFA forced to vacate nearly 300 wins across, including 2016 NCAA tournament win

Lufkin woman dead following 1-vehicle crash Tuesday

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) An East Texas woman is dead following an afternoon crash in Angelina County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to a one vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Farm-to-Market Road 819, just south of U.S. 59.

Their preliminary crash investigation suggests the driver of an SUV drove off the roadway to the right, where the vehicle overturned several times.

The driver has been identified as Robin Register, 61, of Lufkin.

Register was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin where she was pronounced deceased.

This crash remains under investigation.

