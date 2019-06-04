Lufkin woman dead after being hit by a car Tuesday morning

UPDATE #1 (1:15 P.M.)

The Lufkin woman who was hit by a car Tuesday morning was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Officer Pebsworth.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The incident remains under investigation and so far no criminal charges have been filed.

ORIGINAL STORY (9:00 A.M.)

A Lufkin woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car outside of a motel Thursday morning.

According to Officer Jessica Pebsworth with Pufkin PD, the woman walked onto Timberland Dr. and was struck by a Chevy Camaro around 5:45 a.m.

The accident occurred outside of the Sun N Pines Motel.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

A front desk clerk believes she was visiting a man in one of the rooms the night before.

KETK News will update this story as it develops.