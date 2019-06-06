Lufkin woman calls police for burglar, turns out to be deer

Oh deer.

A Lufkin woman called police early Thursday morning after she heard glass break and believed she was being robbed.

The woman, who has asked to remain nameless, hid in a closet and several police officers responded.

They rushed through the broken window only to find a very frightened doe.

After several minutes of “deer wrangling”, officers shoed the animal out the front door.

Neither the doe or officers were seriously injured in the incident.

The Lufkin PD did issue a wanted poster for the notorious desperaDOE.