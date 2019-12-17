Lufkin police searching for missing teenage boy

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who has a history of running away, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Investigators are looking for Chris Arnold and he is described as a white male, tan complexion, 5’2, 95-100 pounds, black hair, last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt under a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Police were called at 9:30 p.m. after family and friends were unable to locate him. A friend said that after school they went to the Lufkin mall for several hours and then returned to the friend’s home.

Later, Arnold told the friend and his mom that he was about to walk home, however he never did. Officers searched the area and were unable to find him.

If you have any information about Chris’ whereabouts, please contact Lufkin police department.