Lufkin police investigating possible bomb threat at Women’s Shelter Thrift Store, suspect in custody

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Police are on the scene of a potential bomb threat at the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store next to Walmart in Lufkin.

Around 4:00 p.m., Charles Ouchley walked in claiming to have a bomb in his backpack. The store was evacuated, leaving only the suspect inside. Several minutes later he walked out the front door and was taken into custody by officers. His backpack was left inside the store.

Police are waiting on a team member form Beaumont PD Bomb Squad to arrive to x-ray the content.

According to police, Ouchley is homeless and frequents the area.

Officials ask people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.