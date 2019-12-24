Lufkin PD support several children for Christmas through Blue Santa program

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Several children in the area were able to have a special Christmas this year with help from the Lufkin Police Department.

Officers held their annual Blue Santa program which purchases gifts for children and families who need a little support.

Lufkin PD says it’s a chance to show they are helpful in all different circumstances and not just bad ones.

“It was a wonderful event not only for the kids who showed an amazing amount of appreciation but for the officers and the police department employees involved,” said JB Smith, Lufkin PD.

“I want to say thank you to everybody out here bringing Christmas to me and the children, and my sister’s children, I thank everyone,” said Pam Sims, Lufkin resident.