Lufkin Middle School 8th grade principal placed on administrative leave

Lufkin, Texas (KETK) - The principal at Lufkin Middle School was placed on administrative

Leave after making some comments on Facebook regarding illegal immigration.

Lufkin Middle School eighth grade principal William Dugat responded to a Facebook post Friday night.

Soon after, he was placed on administrative leave by the district.

His comment, which was a reply to another comment on a post, quickly raised some eyebrows.

The comment read: "... I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way."

"Honestly I think it was kind of dumb on his part considering the fact that there are so many different kids that go to Lufkin Middle School," said Laqueria White, Lufkin resident.

Lufkin ISD has begun an investigation into the matter.

The district released this statement:

"...Placing Mr. Dugat on administrative leave was intended to preserve the status quo and remove Mr. Dugat from controversy while we investigate. At this time, no determination has been made. Mr. Dugat will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete."

Some Lufkin ISD parents see this move as an over-reaction.

"I think they kind of took it too far," one parent said. "They should have just talked to him and told him that's something he shouldn't have said."

Others see this incident as merely a sign of the times.

"A lot has changed from 25 years ago," said Andrew Mattingly, Lufkin resident. "It's a common topic, it's an emotional topic, there's a lot of feelings about it."

Lufkin ISD should have a decision on Dugat's future in the coming days.