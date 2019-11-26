Lufkin homeless woman killed overnight after being hit by car

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin homeless woman is dead after being hit by a car in an intersection early Tuesday morning, according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth.

Investigators say that at 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Loop 287 and Frank Avenue, a woman in the inside lane had stopped to allow the victim to cross the street, despite the light being green.

At the same time, 26-year-old Matthew Battise was driving in the outside lane and did not see the woman crossing the street because his view was obstructed by the other car.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unclear if there will be any charges filed against Battise.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Memorial Lufkin where she later died. Her name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Pebsworth said that although she can’t release the victim’s name, she wants to let Lufkin residents know that it was not “Miss Winona”, the woman frequently seen in the area with her small dog.