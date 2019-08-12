First-year teachers get boost of confidence after receiving local supplies donation

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The summer break is coming to an end and kids will soon be back in the classroom.

For the student, it’s another school year, but for first-year teachers, it can be frightening.

Thankfully for Lufkin educators, they have a great community filled with support.

“Teachers just coming into the field of education often lack basic supplies and the things they need to get off to a good start,” said Vercie McMullen, Executive Director of the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation.

To help with supplies, the Lufkin Education Foundation created a grant for first-year teachers.

This year they gave $100 to each first-year teacher, helping them with supplies.

“We want this to be a great year for them and for this to be the first of many more years,” said McMullen.

They say the first year of teaching is always the roughest, but they hope the jitters will ease with this grant.

We spoke to one teacher who will be starting her first year of teaching at Coston Elementary School and is admittedly a tad nervous.

“It took a lot of stress off of me, I was worried about getting my classroom ready and getting supplies,” said Olivia Brown.

She has already started putting the grant money to good use.

“Class decorations and getting supplies, markers for the board, crayons,” said Brown.

Brown and others like her are eternally grateful, but to the foundation it was nothing.

“I think it’s important to know that you have community behind you and supporting you,” said McMullen.

With the support, Brown and the other first-year teachers are better equipped to can take on the challenges this school year will bring.