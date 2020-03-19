Lufkin, Angelina County declare ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin and Angelina County declared a “local disaster” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.

The declaration will be in place until March 27, unless extended.

“Today, we joined the County and the State in declaring a state of disaster due to a public health emergency. We took this step specifically to activate the City’s emergency management plan and to proactively prevent the rapid spread of the virus,” Mayor Bob Brown said.

County Judge Don Lymbery added, “We are working locally with the City and the Angelina County & Cities Health District to coordinate our efforts. Through the cooperation of our residents listening closely to our public health experts and practicing social distancing protocols, we can reduce our risks all over the County.”

The regulations include: