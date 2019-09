LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin 18-wheeler lost its nearly 50,000-pound load while driving down Loop 287 Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. near Atkinson Dr., according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth. The southbound side of the Loop is down to one lane because of the incident.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the accident.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution if they must travel through the area.