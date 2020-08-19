Louisiana man killed in East Texas wreck after colliding head-on with 18-wheeler

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Louisiana man is dead after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon in Rusk County.

According to a DPS report, 27-year-old Shawn Michael Ezdernack of Stonewall, Lousiana, was driving southwest down HWY 315 in a 2016 Ford F-250. The report states that he was towing a trailer.

For an unknown reason, Ezdernack veered into the northbound traffic and collided head-on with 63-year-old William Dean Norman, from Pine Bluff, Arkansas around 1:30 p.m.

Norman was driving an 18-wheeler, according to DPS. He was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.

Ezdernack was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jackie Risinger.

The crash remains under investigation.