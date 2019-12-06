Louisana State Police arrest two East Texas fugitives at Shreveport casino

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they captured and arrested two Texas fugitives hiding out at a Shreveport casino on Wednesday.

State police say agents with the LSP Gaming Enforcement Division arrested Marcus Bresler, 39, of Longview and Clinton Briggs, 36, of Gladewater on Wednesday.

Both men had active warrants out of Gregg County.

The arrests came after the Gregg County Sherriff’s Office contacted LSP with a tip that the two wanted fugitives were possibly staying in a Shreveport casino.

Gaming Enforcement Troopers started an investigation and surveillance that led to the location and arrests of both men.

State police say they also found a stolen firearm and marijuana on Bresler when he was taken into custody.

Bresler was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for:

fugitive warrants out of Hopkins and Gregg counties

assault of family or household member by impeding breath or circulation

aggravated assault in retaliation

felon in possession of a firearm

possession of a stolen firearm

possession of marijuana

Briggs was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a fugitive warrant out of Gregg County, as well as forgery of a financial instrument.