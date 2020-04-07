Longview VA clinic closed for cleaning after patient tests positive for coronavirus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview VA clinic has closed after a patient tested positive for COVID-19, according to Overton Brooks.
Staff is contacting patients who had appointments during the closed times to reschedule. While in-patient care has limitations, staff continues to be available through telehealth.
Those wishing to contact their healthcare provider can do so by:
- Communicate with your VA health care team using the My HealtheVet secure messaging feature. Visit www.myhealth.va.gov to learn more.
- You may be able to complete your appointment by meeting with your health care provider over the phone or using VA Video Connect from home. Call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to discuss virtual care options.
The clinic is set to reopen on Wednesday, April 8 after thorough cleaning.