Longview Transit expanding services and route options

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- After three and a half years of planning and constructing, the Longview Transit Center is highlighting their new services and routes.

The city is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:50 a.m.

The event is open to the public and is expected to last around 30 minutes.

The application was initially submitted in 2016, providing funding to construct a Transfer Center in the same complex as Amtrak and Greyhound.

Staff with the city says the changes were made, in part, due to feedback from the community.

“There’s a shopping center north of 259 that the community wanted to see added onto the route, so we made the adjustment and added it in,” said Shawn Hara, a spokesperson for the city of Longview. “We made other small adjustments as well, so we’re listening to the riders, listening to the public, and making changes.”

Now all of the services are located in one convenient location for those looking to take public transportation.

The city plans to continue to work with residents to grow the public transportation options in Longview as the area continues to grow.