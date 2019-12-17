Longview teachers awarded nearly $20,000 in December paychecks for outstanding work

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Longview ISD awarded more than $2.4 million in incentive pay for high-achieving teachers with some receiving nearly $20,000 in their December paychecks.

During their December meeting, the LISD Board of Trustees approved a $2 million-plus budget amendment as part of Longview Incentive for Teachers (LIFT), around eight times more than the amount paid out to staffers in 2014-2015, the first year of the program.

Allotments by campus distinction

• Longview High School: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (225 staff = $562,500)

• Early Grad High School: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (18 staff = $45,000)

• Forest Park Middle: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (65 staff = $162,500)

• Foster Middle: 7 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $3,500 per person (80 staff = $280,000)

• Judson Middle: 3 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $1,500 per person (70 staff = $105,000)

• Bramlette Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $3,000 per person (55 staff = $165,000)

• Hudson PEP Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $3,000 per person (45 staff = $135,000)

• Ned E. Williams Elementary: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (50 staff = $125,000)

• JL Everhart Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $500 per person (65 staff = $32,500)

Included in the allotment is $3,000 per teacher at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, $4,000 for Instructional Support Staff, and $2,000 for non-campus support staff.

“We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district,” said board president Ginia Northcutt. “It’s also wonderful to be able to reward those campuses that achieve state distinctions in helping students meet and exceed goals.”

The funds are scheduled to go out in December’s pay period, according to Dr. Jody Clements, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources/Community Relations.

“This program is 100 percent funded through local funds from the fund balance, as approved by the LISD Board of Trustees,” he added.

LISD has been using the Education Value-Added Assessment System to measure student progress based on statistical data.

If a student shows an expected amount of progress, the teacher is not rewarded. If the student shows greater than expected progress, the teacher is given incentives based on the exceptional progress amount.

Based on a “value-added” system and “achievement,” core subject area teachers with economically-disadvantaged students showing exceptional progress could receive about a $140 incentive or $200 incentive per student.

The campus distinction designation awards will give $500 per campus distinction to each full-time staff member at the school.

Qualifying staff must be full-time and have an attendance rate of 97 percent.