Longview Social Security Administration building closed after car crashes through front door

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Social Security Administration will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday after a car crashed through the front doors of the building around 11:00 a.m., according to the Longview Police Department.

The driver was originally parked in the handicap spot but accelerated through the front glass doors. The second set of glass doors were undamaged.

The driver and a woman who was hit standing on the sidewalk have been taken to the hospital for treatment.





This is a developing story and KETK will update as information becomes available.