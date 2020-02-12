Closings
Longview selling custom cigar to celebrate 150th birthday

Local News

by: KETK Digital Staff

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is celebrating its 150th birthday and to celebrate the occasion the Gregg County Historical Museum is offering a little memento.

They have partnered with ‘Smokin Aces’ Mobile Cigar Lounge to sell custom cigars.

Two varieties are available for purchase which are wrapped in a special cigar band commemorating Longview and its birthday.

The money raised from the sales will go toward the museum.

“If the sales go well, Smokin Aces is a mobile cigar lounge so maybe we could partner with them for a more permanent cigar here at the museum and have a large selection of them, and we also thought about having a museum cigar with a museum logo, for the future to sell in our gift shop,” said Lindsay Loy, Executive Director at Gregg County Historical Museum.

