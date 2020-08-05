Longview Rotary Club cancels PRCA Rodeo due to COVID-19 concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Greggton Rotary Club has canceled its PRCA Rodeo due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

The rodeo had been originally scheduled for April, then was moved to September 18-19 due to the pandemic.

“The rodeo committee would like to thank all sponsors and community members for the annual support,” said Colt Edwards, 2020 Rodeo Chairman, in a press release.

“The need to support local non-profits has only increased as a result of the pandemic.

Longview Greggton Rotary Charities Inc., the 501(c)3 that operates the rodeo will continue

accepting donations that will be used to further support such groups as Hwy 80 Mission

and Newgate Mission.”

Donation checks can be sent to P.O. Box 1166, Longview, TX 75606.