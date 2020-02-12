Longview restaurant hosts fundraiser to raise money for woman’s cancer fund

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview restaurant hosted a fundraiser tonight for a special lady in need.

Bubba’s 33 partnered with the group ‘Healing for Heather’ to help continue her fight against cancer.

Last year, Heather Huffman was diagnosed with stage four esophageal gastric junction cancer.

“It’s really expensive to undergo those treatments, and her medical insurance does not cover this type of treatment so as her life group members, people in the community, friends, and family, that love this family, we wanted to come alongside them and help raise funds to help them with that financial burden so she can get the treatment she needs,” said Melissa Reeves, Heather’s friend and church member.

She added that they will also be hosting a garage sale on March 28th at the Spring Hill Baptist Church Event Center.