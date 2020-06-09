Longview residents hold daily protest in wake of George Floyd’s death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People across Longview gathered Monday night to protest racial injustice.

They were seen holding signs and marching along Loop 281 to spread their message in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Organizers say the majority of the city has supported their message, including the Longview Police Department who patrols the area and stops to give them water.

“When we say black lives matter, we are not saying all lives don’t matter, but right now, black lives matter does not matter in America at this moment,” said Shae Harkless, the organizer. “There is so much going on and we just want to see that and come together, and help us and try to fix this, even if we have to have town hall meetings and have the hard discussions, that’s what we need to do.”

Harkless said they gather every day at 6 p.m. and will continue until they see a change.