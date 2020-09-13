Longview removes tank cars from firefighter training grounds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some heavy lifting happened at Longview’s stamper park over the weekend.

The city, along with P-D-Q American Trucking and Joyce Crane relocated tank cars in the park.

Since the ’50s, it has operated as a training facility for the Longview Fire Department to learn how to respond to a train derailment.

Don’t worry though the tanks aren’t going far, just to a new facility that is more isolated.

This is the first of many scheduled renovations set to take place at the park over the next year.

“Getting a facelift at the cities oldest park. It’s amazing I am looking for the park to once again fly. I’m excited that it will start to look like a community park once again.”

Nona Snoddy, City Council District 2

The park is also going to house a new pavilion and the basketball courts will be moved. A new concession stand will also be added.

